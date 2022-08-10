HomeAttalaSeveral Whippets named to pre-season watchlist

Several Whippets named to pre-season watchlist

Several Kosciusko Whippets football players have been named to a preseason watchlist for the upcoming season.

The list was compiled by Brandon Shileds from Mississippi Gridiron/Capital Sports.

Senior Whippets star wide receiver and defensive back Lee Wade is the lone senior on the team to make the list.

Wade is returning from a leg injury that caused him to miss the final four games of the 2021 season. The Whippets did not lose a game last season in which Wade played.

Juniors named to the watch list are offensive lineman Corey Fuller and linebacker Javen Mallett.

Additional area players named to the list include:

  • Rhett Atkinson – Leake Academy (QB)
  • Lamarion Buchanan – Central Holmes (RB)
  • Joseph Head – Holmes County Central (DE)
  • Jalandyn Humphrey – Holmes County Central (DE)
  • Riley Myers – Leake Academy (WR/FS)
  • Jarod Sims – Leake Academy (OL)
  • Aiden Watkins – Leake Academy (TE)
  • Dequarius White – Holmes County Central (OL)
  • Ethan Wright – French Camp (LB)
  • John White – MRA (QB)

The complete list can be seen here.

