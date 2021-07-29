Several Wrecks Reported in Kosciusko

2:04 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting an attempted break-in at a residence on Peeler Street.

2:36 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 2104.

6:21 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received calls about a domestic disturbance happening in a vehicle traveling on Springdale Road.

7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Highway 12. No injuries were reported.

8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a local convenience store in response to a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

9:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received reports of vandalism at a residence on Aponaug Road.

12:28 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala Central Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 19. One person reportedly left the scene of the accident. No injuries were reported.