Severe Storms Expected Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service is still forecasting two rounds of storms across Mississippi this week. It’s now added a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds and maybe a tornado for most of north Mississippi on Wednesday. Farther south, including the local area, a Level-1 “marginal” risk continues. A stronger storm system will push through the state late Thursday with this part of central Mississippi under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms including tornadoes.
