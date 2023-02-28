Severe Storms Expected Wednesday and Thursday

HomeLocalSevere Storms Expected Wednesday and Thursday

by

The National Weather Service is still forecasting two rounds of storms across Mississippi this week.  It’s now added a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds and maybe a tornado for most of north Mississippi on Wednesday.  Farther south, including the local area, a Level-1 “marginal” risk continues.   A stronger storm system will push through the state late Thursday with this part of central Mississippi under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms including tornadoes.

