Severe Storms Forecast Locally Tonight, Heat Advisory Now in Effect

The National Weather Service has placed this part of central Mississippi under a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms beginning this evening and continuing into the overnight.  Damaging winds up to 70-80 miles an hour and quarter-sized hail are possible and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Prior to the storms, dangerous heat stress is forecast locally with heat index readings between 105 and 110 degrees possible this afternoon with a HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM.  Even hotter weather is expected later in the week with the heat index potentially reaching 115.

