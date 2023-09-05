Severe Storms Possible Locally on Wednesday

There’s a chance of some isolated severe thunderstorms across the northern half of Mississippi on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says damaging winds will be the main threat during the afternoon and evening hours.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Heart of Mississippi NCPRA RodeoFri, Oct 6 at 7:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Cowboy DaySat, Oct 7 at 9:00am
Attala County Co-Op
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 26 at 4:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Fall FestivalSat, Oct 28 at 9:00am
Downtown Kosicusko
Kosciusko Christmas Tree LightingThu, Nov 16 at 6:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square