Severe Storms Possible Locally on Wednesday

by
There’s a chance of some isolated severe thunderstorms across the northern half of Mississippi on Wednesday.  The National Weather Service says damaging winds will be the main threat during the afternoon and evening hours.

Dump Truck Rollover Crash in Attala Wednesday Evening