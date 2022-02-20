Severe Storms Possible Monday And Tuesday

HomeLocalSevere Storms Possible Monday And Tuesday

As Mississippi’s late winter weather becomes more active, the state could see two rounds of possibly severe storms to start the week.  The National Weather Service has posted a Level-1 “marginal” risk for Monday and a Level-2 “slight” risk for Tuesday.  The first storms could affect portions of the local area including Attala County and much of Leake County with damaging winds and a low-end tornado threat.  Tuesday’s storms could be more widespread, impacting areas as far south as Hattiesburg.  Isolated tornadoes will be possible.

 

