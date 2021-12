Virtually all of Mississippi is under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of severe weather on Monday. The National Weather Service in Jackson says isolated severe storms are possible with damaging winds the primary threat. But NWS says a tornado cannot be ruled out. In this part of central Mississippi, the storms are expected to move through between 9 am and 1 pm. But they could reach the Delta as early as 5 am and will track through southeast Mississippi during the afternoon.