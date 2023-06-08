HomeLocalSevere Storms Possible on Saturday

Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

by

A weather disturbance that’s forecast to move into Mississippi Saturday could touch off some strong to severe thunderstorms.  The National Weather Service has placed the western part of the state under a Level-2 “slight” risk for damaging winds and hail with a Level-1 “marginal” risk in the east.  The storms are expected from early afternoon through late evening.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

McCool Market and Community Garage Sale this Saturday

City of Kosciusko clean-up day set for Saturday, April 22

Audio: World-class musicians to perform Sunday at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Kosciusko Defeats Ethel in Saturday Baseball

Severe Storms Roll Across MS with Damaging Winds and Large Hail

Saturday Baseball for Kosciusko Whippets