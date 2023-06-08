Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

A weather disturbance that’s forecast to move into Mississippi Saturday could touch off some strong to severe thunderstorms. The National Weather Service has placed the western part of the state under a Level-2 “slight” risk for damaging winds and hail with a Level-1 “marginal” risk in the east. The storms are expected from early afternoon through late evening.
