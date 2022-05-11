Severe Storms Possible On Thursday

Spring storm season isn’t over yet. The National Weather Service has put most of the local area under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe storms on Thursday with damaging wind gusts and small hail possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Kosciusko Lower Elementary Pre-K GraduationMon, May 16 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Kosciusko High School GraduationFri, May 20 at 7:00pm
Landrum Field
2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the YearSat, Jun 25 at 5:00pm
Mississippi Arts + Entertaiment Experience (The MAX)