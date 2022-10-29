Severe Storms Possible Today

Much of the local area remains under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of severe weather today with damaging wind gusts possible. The National Weather Service says a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out in a section of the state generally along and north of a Natchez-Meridian line including Leake and Neshoba counties. Attala County is no longer included in the risk area. To the south, a Level 2 “slight” risk is still posted.
