Severe Storms Produce Scattered Damage, Large Hail

There wasn’t much wind damage reported in Mississippi after severe storms swept through the state yesterday and last night.   In Lauderdale County, a roof was damaged and power lines were knocked down in Monroe County.  Trees were blown down in Columbus and Starkville.   And a couple of locations saw large hail.   In Bolivar County near Shelby, hailstones the size of eggs and golf balls fell.  There was ping pong ball-sized and golf ball-sized hail in Newton County south of Hickory.   One-inch hail was reported in Leake County south of Madden.   Lauderdale County had some flash flooding.  More than three inches of rain fell at Meridian.

