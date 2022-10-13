Severe Storms Produce Scattered Damage, Large Hail

There wasn’t much wind damage reported in Mississippi after severe storms swept through the state yesterday and last night. In Lauderdale County, a roof was damaged and power lines were knocked down in Monroe County. Trees were blown down in Columbus and Starkville. And a couple of locations saw large hail. In Bolivar County near Shelby, hailstones the size of eggs and golf balls fell. There was ping pong ball-sized and golf ball-sized hail in Newton County south of Hickory. One-inch hail was reported in Leake County south of Madden. Lauderdale County had some flash flooding. More than three inches of rain fell at Meridian.