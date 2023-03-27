HomeLocalSevere Storms Roll Across MS with Damaging Winds and Large Hail

Severe Storms Roll Across MS with Damaging Winds and Large Hail

by

Winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail the size of baseballs tore through Mississippi Sunday, less than 48 hours after the state’s deadly tornado disaster in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties.   Although the stormy weather affected recovery efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas, the worst of Sunday’s storms were near and south of I-20– areas that escaped tornado damage Friday night.

