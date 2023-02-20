Severe Threat for Wednesday Downgraded

HomeLocalSevere Threat for Wednesday Downgraded

There’s now only a “marginal” risk of severe weather in Mississippi Wednesday as a storm system moves through.  The Level 1 threat covers mostly the northwestern part of the state although the National Weather Service is including a small portion of Attala County in the area where damaging winds and even a brief tornado will be possible.  Much of the same area can expect winds gusting up to 40 mph today with gusty winds expected across the entire state on Wednesday ahead of the storms.

