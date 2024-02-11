Severe Threat Increasing For Parts of Local Area

Most of Leake and Neshoba counties are now under a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Attala County remains under a Level-1 “marginal” risk with those storms expected to move into the area beginning this afternoon and continuing until late tonight.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
59th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & RodeoNow - Fri, Feb 16 at 7:00pm
Mississippi State Fairgrounds
“His Last Days” The Passion PlayThu, Mar 28 at 8:00pm
Kosciusko First United Methodist Church
Picking 35Sat, Apr 6 at 5:00am
Vaiden, Kosciusko, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Forest
Natchez Trace FestivalFri, Apr 26 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko