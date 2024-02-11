Severe Threat Increasing For Parts of Local Area

HomeLocalSevere Threat Increasing For Parts of Local Area

Most of Leake and Neshoba counties are now under a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.  Attala County remains under a Level-1 “marginal” risk with those storms expected to move into the area beginning this afternoon and continuing until late tonight.

