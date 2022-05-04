Severe Threat Scaled Back Again

HomeLocalSevere Threat Scaled Back Again

The main threat of severe weather in Mississippi on Thursday keeps getting pushed to the west.  The National Weather Service now has this part of central Mississippi under a Level-1 “marginal” risk while a Level-2 “slight” risk has been scaled back, mostly west of I-55 now.  The Delta remains under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk with the best chance for tornadoes and damaging winds.

