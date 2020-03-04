Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement issued March 04 at 5:​15​AM CST

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEAKE…SOUTHERN ATTALA AND NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM CST…

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area and the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CST for central Mississippi.

—————-

March 4, 4:31

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 04 at 4:​31​AM CST until March 04 at 5:​15​AM CST by NWS Jackson

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Leake County in central Mississippi…

Southern Attala County in central Mississippi…

Northeastern Madison County in central Mississippi…

* Until 515 AM CST.

* At 431 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodman, or 10 miles south of Durant, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Newport around 440 AM CST.

Mcadams and Thomastown around 445 AM CST.

Kosciusko and Singleton around 450 AM CST.

Smyrna around 455 AM CST.

Zama around 500 AM CST.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ethel and Sallis.