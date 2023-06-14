Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Attala and Holmes counties extended

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued extended the severe thunderstorm watch for Attala and Holmes counties.

In addtion to extended the watch, more counties have been added to the watch area.

Other counties included in the watch are Carroll, Leake, Montgomery, Neshoba, Scott, and Winston.

The watch is in effect until 8:00 pm Wednesday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather in the affected areas.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com and other weather outlets for updates on this weather system.