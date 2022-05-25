Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Attala and surrounding counties

HomeAttalaSevere thunderstorm watch issued for Attala and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Attala and other areas in central Mississippi.

Additional counties included in the watch area are Carroll, Choctaw, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Scott, and Winston.

The biggest threat with this storm system appears to be heavy rain, but strong winds and damaging hail are also possible.

The watch is in effect through 5:00 pm Wednesday.

Remember that a severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

