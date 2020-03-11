Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Attala and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Attala and other counties in the Breezy News coverage area.

Other counties covered in the watch include Carroll, Choctaw, Montgomery, Neshoba and Winston.

The watch is in effect until 7:00 pm tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms in the affected areas.

Continue to monitor Breezynews.com and other weather outlets for updates on this weather system.