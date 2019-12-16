Severe weather expected today throughout central Mississippi

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents of central Mississippi to be prepared for heavy rain and strong storms Monday afternoon.

The latest forecast indicates a possibility to see severe weather with heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Attala and other surrounding counties will see the greatest threat of storms beginning mid-afternoon and lasting into the evening hours.

Now is the time to form an emergency plan and to gather all essential supplies that might be useful in the event of a severe weather outbreak (flashlights, batteries, bottled water, etc.).

