Severe Weather in the Forecast for Next Week

The National Weather Service is predicting an outbreak of severe storms across Mississippi next week.  It says damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible from Tuesday into Wednesday.  Most of the local area has been placed under a Level 2 “slight” risk of severe weather.

