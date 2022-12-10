Severe Weather in the Forecast for Next Week

The National Weather Service is predicting an outbreak of severe storms across Mississippi next week. It says damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible from Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of the local area has been placed under a Level 2 “slight” risk of severe weather.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
Kosciusko School District’s Quest Students Holiday ExtravaganzaMon, Dec 12 at 5:30pm
KJHS Auditorium
Christmas Train RidesTue, Dec 13 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko
Christmas Carriage RidesThu, Dec 15 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko