Severe Weather Possible in MS Next Week

The National Weather Service is giving us an early heads-up on a possible outbreak of severe weather in Mississippi next week. The details could change over the next few days, but right now it looks like western Mississippi will face a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s currently a Level-2 “slight” risk for this part of central Mississippi.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
McCool Annual Tree LightingSat, Nov 26 at 5:30pm
Main Street, McCool
Mockingbird Music Series – Steve Azar at The Guitar AcademyThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
The Guitar Academy
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents James Martin and the Myles FamilySun, Dec 4 at 3:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center