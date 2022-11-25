HomeLocalSevere Weather Possible in MS Next Week

Severe Weather Possible in MS Next Week

by

The National Weather Service is giving us an early heads-up on a possible outbreak of severe weather in Mississippi next week.   The details could change over the next few days, but right now it looks like western Mississippi will face a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday.  There’s currently a Level-2 “slight” risk for this part of central Mississippi.

