Severe weather possible today, likely for tomorrow

Severe weather is possible today.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, and hail up to quarter size are possible across the entire area. A tornado can not be ruled out. The time frame for this weather event is 1pm-8pm.

Severe thunderstorms are likely tomorrow between 11am-11pm.

Attala County and other central Mississippi counties could see damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes.

