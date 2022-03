The National Weather Service is trimming back the part of northeast Mississippi that faces a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe weather Monday. The Golden Triangle area is no longer included but several counties farther north are still covered. Most of the state including this part of central Mississippi is under a Level-1 “marginal” risk for isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail. Although tornadoes are not expected, NWS says they can’t be ruled out.