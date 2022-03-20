Severe Weather Threat Increasing In Mississippi

The threat of severe weather Tuesday has reached the next-to-the-highest level in parts of Mississippi. The National Weather Service has posted a Level-4 “moderate” risk from the Jackson area south to Natchez and Hattiesburg where forecasters say tornadoes will be likely and some could be strong (EF-2 or EF-3). The local area remains under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk with tornadoes possible. NWS says a strong tornado can’t be ruled out in this part of Mississippi. Damaging winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as large as golf balls are also possible during Tuesday’s storms.