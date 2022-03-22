HomeLocalSevere Weather Threat Shifts Again, Local Tornadoes Still Possible

Severe Weather Threat Shifts Again, Local Tornadoes Still Possible

The Level-4 “moderate” risk of severe weather in Mississippi today has shifted back to the south, leaving the local area under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk.  The National Weather Service is now expecting the worst of the weather to occur along and south of a line arching from Jackson to Meridian.   That’s where tornadoes will be likely today, some possibly strong.   But even in the Level-3 risk area– which includes  Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties– NWS says tornadoes are possible including some that might be EF-2 or EF-3.  There’s also a threat of damaging straight-line winds, large hail and heavy rain mainly between noon and early evening.

