Sexual Battery, and Couple Arrested for Drug Manufacturing, in Attala & Leake Arrests

RALPH T ANTHONY, 65, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

JAMES CAMPBELL, 28, of Pelahatchie, Felony Hold, LCSO. Bond N/A.

PRENTICE T CAPLES, 23, Sexual Battery – Child < 14, Gratification of Lust, ACSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000.

ANTWANETTE R CHAPMAN, 23, of Ackerman, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

ANTONI0 CLARK, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331.

DAVID DENNIS, 59, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon X 2, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $2,500, $1,000 X 2, $1,000.

DEBORAH H DENNIS, 62, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $2,500, $500.

OLIVER G DICKERSON, 69, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

CAMERON S JOHNSON, 19, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Giving or Selling Alcohol to a Minor, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

STEVEN E JOLLY, 38, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond $5,000, N/A, N/A.

WILLIAM D LADD, 47, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Hold, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

EMMITT D MCGEE, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $3,500.