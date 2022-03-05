HomeAttalaSexual Battery and DUIs in Attala And Leake Arrests

Sexual Battery and DUIs in Attala And Leake Arrests

EDWARD G PULLEN, 44, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $20,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

CHRISTINA N RAMAGE, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ELISA RAY, 61, of Gore Springs, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $674.25.

 

DEBORAH K SCOTT, 29, of McCool, Bench Warrant, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, ACSO>  Bond $0, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JOSEPH B STEWART, 38, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMES S THOMPSON, 43, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

MARK W THOMPSON, 35, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $639.25, $628, $418, $218.

 

JUSTIN C WASH, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 33, of Lena, Sexual Battery, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

LINDSEY M WILSON, 41, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

STAR L WINGO, 47, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

