sexual battery and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Quincey D Brown, 23, 2158 Attala Road, Sallis, possession of meth, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Eric S DeWitt, 42, 804 Herrin Street, Clarksdale, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance, no driver’s license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Richard P Ford, 51, 3666 AR 5112, McCool, sentenced, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jamey G Hutchison, 31, 3580 Attala Road 5047, Kosciusko, warrant felony, grand larceny, bond surrender, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lemarcus Lattimore, 27, 11493 King Street, Ethel, sexual battery, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jairus D McClinton, 25, 651 Ledbetter Ave, Memphis, driving under the influence (DUI) other, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Carthage PD

Johnny Pinter, 49, 2360 Happerville Road, Forest, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, improper turn, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Carthage PD

Filadelfo Sandoval Sanchez, 29, 3354 Lindsey Road, Morton, speeding, hold for ICE, no drivers license, Carthage PD

Tyler I Steele, 23, 330 Davie Road, Louisville, malicious mischief, simple assault, disturbing the peace, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Donna J Underwood, 59, 208 Jefferson Street, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) other, careless driving, possession of controlled substance, MHP

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)