Sexual battery and other recent arrests

On 3-31-2020, Justin Newell, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for sexual battery. (Mark Hill)

On 3-30-2020, Parker Coleman, a 21-year-old white male, was arrested for malicious mischief (Mark Hill)

On 3-26-2020, Carey Stroud, a 40-year-old white male, was arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to comply. (Scott Chunn)

On 3-23-2020, On 3-5-2020, Alyshia Brewer, an 18-year-old white female, was arrested for simple assault and disturbance of family. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 3-18-2020, Elizabeth Cain, a 31-year-old white female, was arrested for aggravated assault and accessory after the fact. (Blake Burns)

On 3-11-2020, Richard Haywood was arrested for possesssion of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, suspended license, improper equipment, and no insurance. (Scott Chunn)

On 3-10-2020, Vernon Melton, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana greater than 20 grams. (MHP)

On 3-6-2020, Annie McPhail, a 33-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing (Nick Cox)

On 3-5-2020, Alyshia Brewer, an 18-year-old white female, was arrested for disturbance of family. (Blake Burns)

On 3-4-2020, Eric Halderman, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of meth (Kelly Mitchell)

On 3-2-2020, Stephen Adams, a 30-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. (Scott Chunn)

On 3-2-2020, Kenneth Sharkey, a 43-year-old black male, was arrested for aggravated assault. (Scott Chunn)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.