SheCor Cares to deliver care packages to seniors in need

SheCor Cares will be delivering care packages to seniors ages 60 and up to aid in the immobility this crisis has caused them.

The packages will contain soups, vegetables, unsalted crackers, soap or sanitizer, and faith based scriptures.

Individuals or caregivers need to submit their names, addresses, and phone numbers by calling 601-559-8056 or emailing [email protected].

There is a limit of 50 packages to be delivered on Sat., Mar. 28 to only Attala County residents.

We are operating on a first-come, first- served basis.

Only one care package per household.

If anyone would like to donate or volunteer, contact at the information above.