Sheriff Deputies Respond Large Fight; Highway Completely Blocked

Ar 5:15 pm Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 4045. The caller said there was a large group of people fighting. Dispatch received numerous calls that were relayed to responding deputies that there were cars blocking the road off.

Deputies arrived in the area and notified responding personnel that there was a large number of vehicles completely blocking highway 12.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that it was reported that 20 to 30 vehicles and 40 to 60 people were on the scene prior to their arrival.

Nail said most all deputies, on duty and off, responded to the call. He said when units arrived on scene most had cleared the area.

Five juveniles were taken into custody. As of news time charges have not been filed.

Sheriff says they are still investigating the incident, but charges are expected to be filled.

No serious injuries were reported.