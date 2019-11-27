Sheriff Warns of Burglaries as Holidays Approach

With the holiday season being here Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail wants you and your belongings to stay protected.

Nail says that the county has had a rash of burglaries reported.

The Sheriff said that he is asking the public to be aware of their surroundings when traveling and shopping. He said that it is a good idea to also help keep an eye on your neighbor and friends home when they are away.

Among some of the items that have been reported stolen have been guns, trailers as well as lawn equipment.

“If you see anything that looks unusual to call your local authorities immediately using 911” Nail said.