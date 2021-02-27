Shooting in Kosciusko Causes One Death

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew has confirmed a Friday night shooting.

At approximately 6:20pm, 20-year-old Tyreece Thomas was found on Peachtree Street having been shot at least one time.

Emergency Services arrived and he was taken to Baptist Medical Center – Attala to be airlifted.

This morning at 7:25am Thomas was pronounced dead.

One suspect, 21-year-old Demonta Magee, was taken into custody last night and charged with aggravated assault. As of this morning, his charges have been increased to murder.

This shooting is still under investigation and we will continue to update you here as more information is released.