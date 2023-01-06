Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information

At approximately 8:10 pm on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to East Adams Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, it was discovered that two homes were shot into. Numerous bullet holes were found in the residences.

Kosciusko Police are currently investigating this shooting incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, call Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). All calls are confidential. You can also easily submit a tip online by clicking here.