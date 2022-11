On Friday November 11, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at Westwood Apartments.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). All calls are 100% confidential.

Any information that leads to an arrest may receive a reward of up to $2500.