Shooting into a Dwelling and Aggravated Assault on an Officer in Attala and Leake Arrests

JERKERRIA S ALLEN, 22, of Ridgeland, Shooting into a Dwelling, KPD. Bond $50,000.

GREGORY K BALL, 43, of Brandon, DUI – Test Refusal, Reckless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

JESSIE BOYD, 36, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOHNNIE E CRAWFORD, 55, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.

DEMETRIUS L CROSS, 47, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER DEAREN, 40, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault on a Policeman in the Line of Duty, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $20,000, $1,000.

TRAVONE DERRICK, 23, of Newton, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $239.25, $399.25, $339.25.

TOMORRIS M GRAVES, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $649.25.

LARRY GENTRY, 46, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,100.

KAHARE HAYNES, 23, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

BILLY R HORNE, 57, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.