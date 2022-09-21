Shooting into a Dwelling and Burglary in Leake and Attala

HomeAttalaShooting into a Dwelling and Burglary in Leake and Attala

KORY M GIBSON, 28, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

DESMOND C GRAY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

JUAN M GUERRERO, 27, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, False Identifying Information, Failure to Give Signal, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $25,000, $1,000, $3,500, $500, N/A.

 

ROBERT L HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ARICTAVISE D HILL, 23, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

SHAWNATE HOPKINS, 24, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

VINCENT D HOWARD, 36, of Weir, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMIE R LEPARD, 43, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

LOURIE A LEPARD, 43, of Kosciusko, Burglary – Breaking and Entering Inner Door of Dwelling, LCSO.  Bond $3,000.

 

MARCUS D LEPARD, 51, of Sallis, Sentenced, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TYRE M MARCH, 23, of West, Shooting into a Dwelling, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Malicious Mischief, KPD.  Bond $20,000, $10,000, $1,000.

 

THOMAS D MORRIS, 50, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD.  Bond $649.25, $639.25, $389.25.

 

JAMES OAKES, 63, of West, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

