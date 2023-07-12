Shooting into a Dwelling and Multiple Assaults in Leake and Attala

HomeAttalaShooting into a Dwelling and Multiple Assaults in Leake and Attala

TIMMY LEWIS, 51, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, Improper Equipment, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

FERNANDO L LOPEZ, 23, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

BONNIE N MCGOWN, 26, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $1,000, $1,300, $1,100.

 

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 46, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

JAWAN S PANKEY, 29, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, DUI – 1st, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500, $1,000, $500.

 

DARRICA RODDY, 21, of Jackson, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, WGPD.  Bond $5,000, $5,000.

 

DIANTRAY B SEAWOOD, 25, of Sallis, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Shooting into a Dwelling, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond $50,000, $1,000, $10,000, N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER STOHLBERG, 39, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $0.

 

TIMOTHY STRONG, 53, of Forest, DUI – Controlled Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

