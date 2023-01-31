Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

HomeAttalaShooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

CECIL O BAILEY, 34, of Durant, Contempt of Chancery Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DAMARRIUS J CARR, 18, of Kosciusko, Shooting into a Motor Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $100,000.

 

TAYLOR EVANS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $400, $400, $900, $500.

 

JAMES FERGUSON, 43, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $2,000, $1,500, $900.

 

RHONDA FERGUSON, 55, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,331.

 

SUMMER N FRAZIER, 25, of Kosciusko, Accessory After the Fact, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

TOMORRIS M GAVIN, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25.

 

KELLSIE A GRIMES, 34, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

ARICTAVISE D HILL, 23, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $500, $1,100.

 

TERRANCE HOLMAN, 40, of Ethel, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $3,100.

