Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

CECIL O BAILEY, 34, of Durant, Contempt of Chancery Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DAMARRIUS J CARR, 18, of Kosciusko, Shooting into a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $100,000.

TAYLOR EVANS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $5,000, $400, $400, $900, $500.

JAMES FERGUSON, 43, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $2,000, $1,500, $900.

RHONDA FERGUSON, 55, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331.

SUMMER N FRAZIER, 25, of Kosciusko, Accessory After the Fact, KPD. Bond $5,000.

TOMORRIS M GAVIN, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $239.25, $639.25.

KELLSIE A GRIMES, 34, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500.

ARICTAVISE D HILL, 23, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $500, $1,100.

TERRANCE HOLMAN, 40, of Ethel, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,100.