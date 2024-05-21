Big Deals!
Shootings in Philadelphia Spark Police Investigation and Anticipated Arrests

A series of shootings in the city of Philadelphia, MS over the past few days has prompted a police investigation.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, officers responded to the 500 block of Valley View Drive, where a teenager was found with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The teenager was transported to Meridian Hospital and later released.

Police have identified several people of interest and expect to make arrests soon.

On Friday, gunfire was reported on Christine Street, where a passing car was hit, but no injuries occurred.

On Saturday, shots struck a vehicle at Reunion Court Apartments.

Monday night, bullets struck houses on both Coleman Street and Valley View Drive. No injuries were reported.

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons says authorities anticipate several arrests as the investigation continues.

