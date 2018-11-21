Shop local on Small Business Saturday

It’s the time of year all businesses are trying to get customers in the door but for small, local shops it’s more important than ever.

Small Business Saturday is sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It gives smaller retailers a chance to compete with the big box stores. They may not be able to compete with all the holiday deals and discounts but small businesses say you can’t get what they have to offer anywhere else.

Family and community factor into Small Business Saturday. When you shop local it supports your town and the people in it.

Most businesses in Kosciusko will be carrying their after Thanksgiving deals through the weekend to encourage shoppers to stay local for the holiday season.