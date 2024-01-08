HomeLocalShoplifitng and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Shoplifitng and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 1-15-2024, Jerry Weatherspoon, a 48 year old b/m from Pickens, was arrested for Shoplifting 1st Offense with the assistance of Pickens Pd.

On 1-14-2024, Cody Burns, a 28 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Possession of Paraphernalia on Highway 35 South by Officer Cody Williams.

On 1-13-2024, Chrishada Clay, a 26 year old b/f from Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested for Aggravated Assault at Campbell Motel by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 1-11-2024, Christie Ickom, a 32 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Child Neglect on West Adams Street by Investigator Devante Lewis.

On 1-10-2024, Timmy Lewis, a 52 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Disorderly Conduct on West Adams Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

 

 

