Shoplifter at Dollar Tree

4:35 am – Attala County Deputies were called to a car in the middle of the road on Attala Road 4213.

8:16 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of an SUV in a ditch near Youth Center Road.

9:10 am – Kosciusko Police were called to Dollar Tree due to someone shoplifting. The suspect was wearing a white/grey hoodie, blue jeans, and a mask. They left in a Chevy Trailblazer on Hwy. 12 East.

10:32 am – Kosciusko Police responded to someone trying to break into a car in the Aaron’s parking lot.

10:49 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor car accident at Kangaroo Crossing. No injuries were reported.

12:35 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of an 18 wheeler blocking the road on Hwy. 12 in front of the VFW.

2:52 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on North Natchez Street for a domestic dispute.