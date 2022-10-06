HomeAttalaShoplifter Pursued on Foot From Store

Shoplifter Pursued on Foot From Store

At 10am Thursday morning, a caller requested assistance from KPD, saying that they were pursuing a shoplifter on foot from Auto Zone, down Fairground Street, towards Jason Niles Park.

At 12:32pm, an officer was requested to Sunflower for a report of a person harassing customers at the registers.  Upon arrival, officer found that a manager had followed the subject towards a vehicle that had left quickly.

At 2:03pm, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident blocking traffic on Hwy 35 north in front of Holt & Co.  EMS was called when one participant complained of back pain.  One person was transported to Baptist Attala.

 

 

 

