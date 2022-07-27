Shoplifting and other recent arrests

On 7-26-2022, Carolyn Sharkey, a 51-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Max Burdine.

On 7-25-2022, Lorie Carlile, a 41-year-old white female, from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 7-25-2022, Joshua Carlile, a 40-year-old white male, from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 7-22-2022, Michael Moudy, a 45-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault Physical Menace on West South Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 7-22-2022, Melissa Leroy, a 39-year-old white female from French Camp, was arrested for Shoplifting and Simple Assault on Highway 35 South by Officer Matt Ward.

On 7-22-2022, Hurchell Stevens, a 56-year-old white male from French Camp, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Matt Ward.