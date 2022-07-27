HomeLocalShoplifting and other recent arrests

Shoplifting and other recent arrests

by

On 7-26-2022, Carolyn Sharkey, a 51-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Max Burdine.

On 7-25-2022, Lorie Carlile, a 41-year-old white female, from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 7-25-2022, Joshua Carlile, a 40-year-old white male, from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 7-22-2022, Michael Moudy, a 45-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault Physical Menace on West South Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 7-22-2022, Melissa Leroy, a 39-year-old white female from French Camp, was arrested for Shoplifting and Simple Assault on Highway 35 South by Officer Matt Ward.

On 7-22-2022, Hurchell Stevens, a 56-year-old white male from French Camp, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Officer Matt Ward.

 

 

Related Articles

KPD Busy Tuesday Afternoon with Shoplifting and Fighting

DUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

Multiple Assault Arrests in Leake and Attala

Statutory Rape and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

Disorderly Conduct and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Many Drunk, Disorderly, and DUI Arrests in Attala and Leake