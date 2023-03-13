Shoplifting and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 3-10-2023, John Canales, 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer on Boswell Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 3-9-2023, Steven Moudy, a 42 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court, No Insurance, Disobeying Traffic Device, and No Drivers License on Highway 12 West by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 3-7-2023, Dejuan Meredith, a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Child Abuse/Neglect and Contempt of Court on Thornton Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 3-7-2023, Maquan Meredith, a 18 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Thornton Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 3-6-2023, Sonya Spears, a 40 year old w/f from Carthage, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 3-2-2023, Lamario Primer, a 33 year old b/m from Goodman, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Lt. Jerry Erving.

On 2-27-2023, Christian Lowery, a 30 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License on West Adams Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.