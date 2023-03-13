HomeLocalShoplifting and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Shoplifting and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 3-10-2023, John Canales, 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer on Boswell Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 3-9-2023, Steven Moudy, a 42 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court, No Insurance, Disobeying Traffic Device, and No Drivers License on Highway 12 West by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On  3-7-2023, Dejuan Meredith, a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Child Abuse/Neglect and Contempt of Court on Thornton Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 3-7-2023, Maquan Meredith, a 18 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Thornton Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 3-6-2023, Sonya Spears, a 40 year old w/f from Carthage, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 3-2-2023, Lamario Primer, a 33 year old b/m from Goodman, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Lt. Jerry Erving.

On 2-27-2023, Christian Lowery, a 30 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License on West Adams Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Kosciusko releases 2023 football schedule

Photo: Kosciusko native throws first pitch at MS State baseball game

Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Leake

Kosciusko native to be inducted into Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame

Kosciusko road to be closed for construction

Hometown Rodeo coming to Kosciusko in October