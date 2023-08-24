Shoplifting and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

ILAYSHA A MCTILLER, 34, of Carthage, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, CPD. Bond $389.25.

TYLER L OAKLEY, 36, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,800, $4,600.

KATELYN O POSS, 27, of West Point, Felony Indictment, Hold for Other County, ACSO. Bond $5,000, N/A.

JASON P SANDERS, 40, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

LC SHEPEARD, 72, of Lena, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOEY R SIMMONS, 43, of Kosciusko, Trespass – Going Upon Enclosed Land of Another, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DARREN SMITH, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $0.

DERIC W STEWART, 23, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.