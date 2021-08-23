Shoplifting, assault, and other recent arrests

On 08-17-2021, Juan M. Harrington, a 36 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Highway 12 East by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 08-17-2021, Ahmad R. Manning, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 East by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-12-2021, Christopher L. Jordan, a 46 year old b/m from Lexington, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Suspended Driver’s License and Contempt of Court on Highway 12 East by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 08-11-2021, Robin H. Willis, a 50 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 08-11-2021, Williams R. Chunn, a 26 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-11-2021, Shamarion Cook, a 19 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault on West Adams Street by Investigator Elizabeth Miller.

On 08-08-2021, Mallory J. Ware, a 67 year old w/m from Sturgis, was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License, Expired tag and Speeding on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 08-07-2021, Robert T. Norwood, Jr., a 50 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Highway 12 East by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 08-07-2021, Mary K. Ickom, a 28 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Driver’s License and Running a Stop Sign on Peachtree Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-06-2021, Samuel Thrasher, a 35 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on West Adams Street by Captain Mark Gilmore.

On 08-03-2021, David A. Burns, a 29 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain Devante Lewis.

On 08-03-2021, Ike C. Campbell, a 73 year old b/m from Goodman, was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License on Highway 12 West by Officer Braxton Goza.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.