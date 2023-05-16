Shoplifting, assault and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 5-14-2023, Dewaun Meredith, a 19 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Profanity on Fairground Street by Captain James Ward.

On 5-13-2023, Michael Lewis, a 37 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Shoplifting 2nd Offense on Highway 12 West by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 5-13-2023, Olajawaun Jackson, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court and Domestic Violence on Brantley Street by Captain James Ward.

On 5-13-2023, Lyneda Winters, a 25 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court, Contempt of Court, and Domestic Violence on Brantley Street by Captain James Ward.

On 5-12-2023, Robert Norwood, a 52 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Public Drunk on Highway 12 East by Captain James Ward.

On 5-11-2023, Jakine Tate, a 19 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Simple Assault by Physical Menace at Hammond Circle by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 5-11-2023, Robert Morrison, 38 year old w/m from Ethel was arrested for Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle, Speeding, Suspended Drivers License and Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 5-10-2023, Melvin Moore, a 43 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol on City Park, Littering, and Public Parks Hours Restricted at Jason Nile Park by Captain James Ward.

On 5-10-2023, David Stewart, a 29 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Possession of Alcohol in City Park, and Public Parks Hour Restricted at Jason Nile Park by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 5-9-2023, Deunderz Turner, a 31 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Second Avenue by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 5-9-2023, Jermaine Crossley, a 45 year old b/m from Sallis was arrested for False Identifying Information on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 5-8-2023, Kevin Willis, a 46 year old b/m from Louisville was arrested for Public Drunk on North Natchez Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.